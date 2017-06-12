Cleanup Work Underway at Miller-Riverview Park

As the Mississippi River returns to a normal depth, there’s hope that a popular campground in Dubuque can open up before the end of the month. Miller-Riverview Park opened for the season in early April, but high river levels forced it to close just a couple of days later. It’s been closed ever since. Parks Division Manager Steve Fehsal says two back-to-back flood events prevented crews from doing any clean-up work earlier this spring. According to Fehsal, the process to clean up the park after flood waters recede typically takes between 10 and 14 days. One of the biggest problems that flood waters cause comes from the leftover silt that settles into many areas of the park. Miller-Riverview will be closed again this coming weekend, which includes the Father’s Day holiday. But the current expectation is it would be open the following weekend. Anyone who has made a reservation at the campground during the closure has had their fees refunded. Fehsal isn’t sure exactly how much money has had to be given back.