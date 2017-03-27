Clayton Co. Gas Station Owner Accused of Illegally Transporting Fuel

The owner of three northeast Iowa gas stations, including one in Clayton County, has been accused of illegally transporting thousands of gallons of gas. 22-year-old Zachary Less of Waverly was arrested in Fayette County on Friday. Deputies from the sheriff’s department there say he was transporting about a thousand gallons of gas when he was pulled over. Authorities say that Less was taking the gas from store to store in a trailer hauling plastic tanks. Less now faces 23 counts of various charges, including Improper Transport of Hazardous Materials and Operating without a CDL. Less is the co-owner of the Pit Lane gas convenience stores in Waverly, Arlington, and Volga.