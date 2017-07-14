Listen Live
Class 3A and 4A District Baseball

July 14, 2017   Sports

In high school baseball the post season begins tonight for the Class 3A and 4A teams in the state.

In Class 3A District 6 action at Manchester: The Wahlert Golden Eagles will match up with Union Laporte City at 5 o’clock followed by West Delaware against Independence. The winners will meet in the District Final back at Manchester on Monday night.

In Class 4A; Western Dubuque is the top seed in Substate 5 and are hosting Davenport Central at Farley Park. Hempstead the 5th seed is at 2nd seed Cedar Rapids Washington.  The Senior Rams are the 3rd seed in Substate 4 and are hosting 4th seed Pleasant Valley at Petrakis Park. You can hear the Senior-P.V. game tonight along with updates on the other action going on on AM 1370 KDTH with pregame around 6:50pm.

