Class 3A and 4A District Baseball

In high school baseball the post season begins tonight for the Class 3A and 4A teams in the state.

In Class 3A District 6 action at Manchester: The Wahlert Golden Eagles will match up with Union Laporte City at 5 o’clock followed by West Delaware against Independence. The winners will meet in the District Final back at Manchester on Monday night.

In Class 4A; Western Dubuque is the top seed in Substate 5 and are hosting Davenport Central at Farley Park. Hempstead the 5th seed is at 2nd seed Cedar Rapids Washington. The Senior Rams are the 3rd seed in Substate 4 and are hosting 4th seed Pleasant Valley at Petrakis Park. You can hear the Senior-P.V. game tonight along with updates on the other action going on on AM 1370 KDTH with pregame around 6:50pm.