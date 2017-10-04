Class 3A, 4A, 5A Regional Volleyball Pairings

The road to the Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament in Cedar Rapids will begin 2 weeks from tonight for teams in Class 3A, 4A, and 5A teams.

Class 5A: Hempstead and Senior will meet in a Region 7 semi-final round match on Tuesday, October 24th at Hempstead.

Class 4A: In Region 8; Western Dubuque will host Maquoketa next Wednesday, the winner will advance to face Wahlert Catholic in the semi-final on October 24th.

Class 3A: In Region 7; Dyersville Beckman will host Monticello next Wednesday night.

Regional Final matches in all 3 classes to qualify for the state tournament will be held on Monday, October 30th.