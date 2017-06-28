Class 1A-2A Baseball Pairings

The pairings have been unveiled for the upcoming Class 1A and 2A district high school baseball tournament.

In Class 2A: Dyersville Beckman is the top seed in District 7 while Cascade is the top seed in District 8. Both teams will host the district semi-finals on July 11th and district final games on July 15th. District champions play in the Sub-state Final on July 18th at West Delaware.

District 7 opens on July 8th at Waukon with Clayton Ridge meeting MFL Mar Mac and the winner facing Monticello with Waukon facing Starmont with the winner playing Beckman.

In District 8 at Bellevue on July 8th; Camanche will meet North Cedar with the winner meeting Cascade in the semi’s three night later and Bellevue faces Anamosa with the winner to meet Northeast in the other semi-final.

In Class 1A; Bellevue Marquette Catholic is in District 9 of Substate 5. The Mohawks open up play against Calamus-Wheatland at Durant on July 11th. The winner will face the Lisbon-Easton Valley winner in the district semi’s back at Durant on July 13th. The district final is July 15th at Durant with the Substate Final against the District 10 winner at Washington.