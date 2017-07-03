Clarke University Names Boyd New Women’s Basketball Coach

Clarke University has a new head women’s basketball coach.

Courtney Boyd comes to Clarke from UW-Parkside, where she spent the past two years as associate head women’s basketball coach. Boyd spent the 2014-15 season as the head coach at AIB College of Business in Des Moines. Prior to AIB, Boyd spent two seasons as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division II level at Augusta University. She started her collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Grand View University in Des Moines.

Boyd takes over for Don Adams who stepped down in May after seven seasons and left as the schools winningest coach. This past season Clarke finished with a 20-11 mark, equaling the program’s record for wins in a season set two years ago.