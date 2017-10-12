Clarke U. Athletic Hall Grows By 7

The Clarke University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will grow by seven this Saturday with the induction for four former student-athletes and three contributors. The induction ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, in the Clarke Atrium.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class includes former student-athletes Edward (Frederick) Brogean ’09 – Volleyball, Tennis; Amy (Stratton) Calonder ’99 – Volleyball; Elaina Kohr ’04 – Soccer; and John Simon ’90 – Basketball; and contributors Jayne Zenaty Spittler (’71), Steve Drake and Charles John Ellis.