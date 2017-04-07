Clarke Softball Players Arrested on Alcohol-Related Charges

Four Clarke University softball players – including two starters – will likely be out of the lineup for the Crusaders’ series against Baker University this weekend after they were arrested on alcohol-related charges early this morning. Each of the arrests were reported between midnight and 12:30 AM at Gin Rickey’s on Central Avenue. Those arrested are:

– Lauren Akre, a senior pitcher and outfielder from Amboy, Illinois;

– Jordan Albrecht, a senior pitcher from Dubuque;

– Carlie Didier, a sophomore infielder from Huntley, Illinois;

– Courtney Ryder, a junior catcher from Dubuque.

Each of the four were charged with Public Intoxication. Didier is still underage, and was also charged with Possession of Alcohol Under the Legal Age, Being a Prohibited Person in a Bar After 9:00 PM, and Unlawful Use of a License. According to Dubuque Police, an officer saw the four outside of Gin Rickey’s involved in what appeared to be a disturbance. As police investigated the incident, they learned that one of the players was more intoxicated than the others. They were attempting to get her to leave the bar, but the more intoxicated player was resisting. Each of the players had alcohol in their systems when they were administered breath tests by arresting officers.

Albrecht has made two dozen starts in right field for Clarke this season and is among the team’s leaders in doubles and runs batted in. Ryder has started fourteen games behind the plate. Akre is one of the team’s top relief pitchers, sporting a 0.70 ERA in eight appearances. Didier has not appeared in any games yet this season.