The Clarke University men’s volleyball squad is ranked No. 7 in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll.

Clarke finished 20-11 last year and earned a berth in the NAIA National Invitational Tournament. The Crusaders tallied 60 points in the preseason poll.

Two-time defending champion Missouri Baptist University is ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll. Clarke will open its 2017 campaign on Saturday at Carthage College.