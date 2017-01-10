Clarke Begins Search For Football Coach Search

The search has officially started for the first head coach football in the history of Clarke University. Clarke Athletic Director Curt Long says they have received applications from several interested prospects since the job was officially posted last week. He says the ideal candidate will have at least five years of coaching experience. Long says the university hopes to have the successful candidate in place by this June to start building the program from the ground floor.

While the coaching search is going on, Long says the university is continuing their funding campaign to finance a 2.25 million dollar renovation of the practice facilities on the campus to help accommodate a football program.