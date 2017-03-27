Clarke to Announce First Head Football Coach

Clarke University has scheduled a press conference for this afternoon to introduce its first head football coach. Clarke’s Board of Trustees voted in January 2015 to add football to the institution’s intercollegiate athletics lineup. School officials have been laying the ground work, including the search for a head coach, ever since. The coaching search started at the beginning of the year and attracted close to 200 candidates. Clarke will play a scrimmage schedule in the fall of 2018 before starting regular competition the following year. Games will be played at Dalzell Field.