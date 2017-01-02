IS claims Baghdad attacks…Arrests in Turkey attack…SKorea corruption scandal arrest

BAGHDAD (AP) – The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the latest deadly Baghdad bombing, saying the target was Shiites. A suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden vehicle Monday in a bustling market area in Baghdad’s eastern Sadr City district, killing at least 22 people. The group also claimed responsibility for weekend bombings that killed at least 37 people.

ISTANBUL (AP) – Claims by the Islamic State group indicate it’s responsible for a deadly New Year’s weekend. Besides attacks in Iraq, IS today is claiming responsibility for the New Year’s Eve attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people and wounded scores of others. Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained eight people in connection with the attack. The gunman, who escaped after the attack, wasn’t among them.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korean prosecutors have announced another arrest in a huge corruption scandal that has ensnared the country’s president. Officials say they detained the daughter of the confidante of impeached President Park Geun-hye (goon-hay) in Denmark, and that authorities are working to get her returned home.

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) – Pakistan continues to wage war against polio. A Pakistani health official says a special five-day anti-polio drive is being launched in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province after traces of polio virus were found in the sewer system. An official says that some 400,000 children under age five will be immunized. Multiple drives last year enabled Pakistan to make major gains against the virus.

BOSTON (AP) – A Democratic Senator from Massachusetts is on a mission to bring legal businesses in states where marijuana sales are allowed some relief from the world of cash-only sales and ensure access to the kind of routine banking services other businesses take for granted. It’s part of a wider effort by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to bring the burgeoning $7 billion industry in from the cash only fiscal limbo. Twenty-eight states have legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use.