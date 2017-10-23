City Seeks Input on Future of Blum Co. Site

City leaders here in Dubuque are seeking public input on plans to redevelop an area along Bee Branch Creek. The project seeks to redevelop the former Blum Company properties into a flood mitigation maintenance facility which includes space for public use and outdoor recreational. The site operated as a scrap yard and recycling facility for more than 50 years and is now contaminated with hazardous substances. But the city has secured $200,000 dollars in federal grants to clean up asbestos and contaminated soil at the site. The city is seeking feedback from residents on what types of activities and equipment would best serve the community. Possible concepts include a community center, climbing equipment, bike and scooter playground, and multi-sport court. Ideas for the space may be submitted to the city through December 15.