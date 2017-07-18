City Departments Detail Storm Response to Council

Dubuque city crews have cleaned up and collected nearly 500,000 pounds of damaged trees since the severe storms that hit the city last week. That’s according to a storm response update that was given to the City Council on Monday night. The storms hit Dubuque late Tuesday night and continued into early Wednesday morning. They brought winds of at least 75 miles per hour and a couple inches of rainfall. County Emergency Management Director Tom Burger says the storm actually intensified as it reached Asbury and pushed into Dubuque. Those winds hit Dubuque’s trees hard. Limbs were snapped, branches were toppled, and many trees were completely uprooted. Marie Ware, the city’s Leisure Services Director, says the damage was spread throughout the city. Ware says the most recent damage has only added to what had already been a busy couple of weeks for the city’s tree crews. Ware expects damage reports and requests for city help will continue to come in over the next few weeks, and possibly months. Dubuque County was included in a disaster declaration that was issued by Governor Kim Reynolds last week. But Burger says the county hasn’t had to dip into those state funds yet. Employees from the city’s Public Works and Parks departments have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing tree damage since the storms hit.