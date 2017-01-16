City Crews on “Full Response” to Ice

Dubuque’s Public Works Department has called in a full response to today’s ice storm. City salt trucks began running around midnight this morning with a group of fourteen vehicles hitting the streets. An additional three trucks have since been called in, according to Public Works Director John Klosterman. He says the crews have made good progress so far, despite the ice making it somewhat difficult for those large trucks to get around. City crews are battling the ice on two fronts. They’re trying to get into as many residential areas as possible, while keeping tabs on potential refreezing of main roads. Klosterman advises residents of the city to be patient and stay off the roads if they can. According to Klosterman, city crews caught a significant break with Dubuque Schools being off today. He says that’s minimized the amount of traffic out on the roads.