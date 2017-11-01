City Council Preview: Shaw, Pregler Bring Contrasts to Ward 1 Race

The candidates seeking to represent the western and southern portions of Dubuque on the City Council are a study in contrasts. One a longtime resident who believes change is needed, the other a relatively recent addition to the city who mostly agrees with its direction. This is the first in a series of previews of the upcoming Dubuque City Council election. We begin today in the 1st Ward, where John Pregler and Brett Shaw are facing off to replace Kevin Lynch. Pregler is a Dubuque native who works for a Florida-based software company. At a recent forum, he outlined what he believes is a clear choice between himself and Shaw. Pregler has paid special attention to city spending in his campaign. He cites the city’s debt as the reason for a hiring freeze that’s been in place the past two years. Pregler has also spoken at length about crime in the city, saying criminals need to see they won’t have an easy time in Dubuque. Shaw and Pregler both emerged from a primary election last month. Shaw received the most votes, and notes that he did so despite entering the race as an unknown. Shaw grew up in Clinton and came to Dubuque for a job at John Deere several years ago. He notes that some new residents of the city still don’t quite feel welcome, and it’s up to each citizen to change that. While his opponent has focused on debt and crime, Shaw says there’s no single issue dividing Dubuque.