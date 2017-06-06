City Attorney Outlines Parameters for Liquor License Suspensions

Dubuque’s City Attorney has revealed some of the factors that go into scheduling the suspension of a business’ liquor license. Last year, the Yardarm committed a second violation of its license and chose to serve a thirty day suspension. But the business was allowed to serve that suspension in November, after its “regular season.” This week, the City Council approved a suspension schedule for Murph’s Tap. Ten of the thirty days of its suspension will be served on Sundays, when the bar is not regularly open. City Attorney Crenna Brumwell tells us businesses are able to propose dates when they will serve their suspension. The city then approves the option that fits certain requirements. One of the parameters that need to be met is that the suspension be served over at least one weekend. Brumwell says the city strives to find a balance between punishing a business for breaking the law, and not being too harsh. The city is also careful to not unnecessarily inconvenience citizens. Brumwell cites a business that has a restaurant, but also a reception hall under the same liquor license. In the case of Murph’s, Brumwell notes that because their liquor license allows them to be open on Sundays, they can choose to count that day on their suspension. Murph’s is serving its suspension each Sunday and Monday through the beginning of August, as well as during the last full week in July and the first full week in August. A second liquor license violation also carries a $1,500 fine, in addition to the license suspension.