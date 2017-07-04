City 4th of July Closures

Several of Dubuque’s city offices and services will not be available today due to the Independence Day holiday. All city offices are closed today, but will re-open with regular hours tomorrow. There is also no trash or recycling collection, and the Dubuque area landfill is closed as well. Jule buses will not be running today. The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Multi-Cultural Family Center are both also closed. Sutton and Flora pools will be open until 5:00 PM today, with open swimming from 1:00 to 5:00 at each location. Bunker Hill Golf Course is also open today, running on its regular hours.