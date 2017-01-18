Citizens Police Academy Deadline Extended

The Dubuque Police Department is extending the deadline to apply for its annual Citizens Police Academy. Applications were initially due to be submitted by this Friday, but that deadline is being pushed back by a week. Lt. Steve Olson helps oversee the academy. He says they’ve received about 20 applications so far. While the academy is conducted in a classroom setting, Olson says the department strives to make sessions interesting and interactive. The sessions presented are also tailored depending on what information about the department attendees already know. Those who attend the Citizens Police Academy also have the chance to go on a ride-along with a police officer. They can also be pepper-sprayed if they choose. Applications can be picked up at the Law Enforcement Center, or downloaded from the city of Dubuque website.