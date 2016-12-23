Christmas Weather: Snow Today, Warm Weekend, Rain on Christmas Day

The Tri-State area could see all order of weather over the Christmas weekend…everything from snow to rain to temperatures near 50 degrees. That’s according to meteorologist Kaj O’Mara of our weather partner, KCRG-TV. He says snow will move into our area later today. There’s not much accumulation expected, but it could impact what’s expected to be a big travel day. Temperatures will be on the rise on Saturday and Sunday, with the possibilities of highs near 50 on Christmas Day. Our area is also expected to receive about a half-inch of rain during the day on Sunday. But O’Mara warns there could be a risk for that rain to freeze in the early morning hours. The combination of the warm temperatures and rain will likely cause a lot of the snow on the ground to melt on Christmas Day. The system that’s bringing Christmas Day rain to us is expected to cause major weather issues to our north and south, with everything from an ice storm to tornadoes possible. If we get to 50 degrees here in Dubuque on Sunday, it would likely be one of the five warmest Christmases on record. The local high temperature record for Christmas Day is 58 degrees, set on Christmas eighty years ago.