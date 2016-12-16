Christmas Appetizers

Smokies

1 lb. bacon, cut into thirds

1 pkg. natural casing hot dogs, each cut into 3 pieces

¾ cup brown sugar

Wooden toothpicks

Wrap each piece of hot dog in bacon and secure with a toothpick. Add wrapped hot dogs into a large slow-cooker, sprinkling with brown sugar. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours, occasionally stirring.

Rye Bread Party Pizzas

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. ground sausage (mild or hot)

1 lb. American cheese or Velveeta

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon ketchup

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne

4 dashes hot sauce

1 (1 lb.) loaf cocktail rye bread

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Place ground beef and ground sausage in a large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned. Drain and set aside.

Place cheese in a large, microwave safe bow. Microwave on high 3-4 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Into the bowl with cheese, mix Worcestershire sauce, ketchup garlic powder, onion powder, salt, cayenne and hot sauce. When thoroughly blended, mix in beef and sausage. Place about 2 tablespoons of the mixture on each slice of cocktail rye bread. Arrange bread slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven 10-15 minutes, or until lightly browned and crisp.