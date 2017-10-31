Chilton to Run for One of Dubuque’s Legislature Seats

A Dubuque realtor will try to flip an Iowa House district that’s been in Democratic control for nearly a half-century. Pauline Chilton will run as a Republican in House District 99, which covers the southern and western parts of Dubuque. This will be Chilton’s first run for public office, though she has served on various community boards around Dubuque. If elected, Chilton says she’ll focus on improving Iowa’s business climate. Chilton says education would be a priority for her as well. As a realtor, she says those are things people look at when they choose where to live. A Democrat has represented the 99th District ever since it was created in the early 1970s. But Chilton believes it’s possible that the district could flip. The 99th District is currently represented by Abby Finkenauer, who is giving the seat up to run for Congress. Two Democrats, Lindsay James and Brad Cavanaugh, have also announced that they’ll be running to replace Finkenauer.