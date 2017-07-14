Child Pornography Charges Filed Against Oshkosh Man

An Oshkosh man was arrested last week after authorities in Grant County say his phone contained images of child pornography. In late January, the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Department of Correction that they had located what they believe to be child pornography on a cell phone belonging to 28 year old Jason Donar. A search warrant was executed at Donar’s residence in the Township of Little Grant and authorities seized several items, which were analyzed by the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory. Following the analysis, it was determined that child pornographic images were on Donar’s phone. The Grant County District Attorney filed a five count criminal complaint against Donar, who was taken into custody last week. He is scheduled for an initial appearance on July 31st.