Child Care Center Coming to Steeple Square Campus

Steeple Square has announced plans to open a new childcare center on their campus in downtown Dubuque. The Marita Theisen Childcare Center will be housed in the former St. Mary’s church rectory. The center is expected to serve about one hundred kids once it’s up and running. Steeple Square board member Sharon Covey says that area of Dubuque needs more affordable child care, which will be especially useful for the women who live in the nearby Maria House shelter. Crews will begin converting the old rectory into a child care facility next year. The center could be open by late next year or early 2019.