Chiefs use Kelce, turnovers to beat Broncos…Elliott has setback in court…Nats, Phils get skippers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 after Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 29-19 win over Denver. Marcus Peters opened the scoring by returning a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown 5 1/2 minutes into the game. Trevor Siemian was picked off three times and the Broncos fumbled twice in falling to 3-4.

NEW YORK (AP) – Ezekiel Elliott has been denied a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the NFL from enforcing its six-game suspension on the Dallas Cowboys running back. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla has put the ruling on hold for 24 hours to give Elliott’s legal team time to appeal, a likely move. The NFL’s reigning rushing champion was suspended in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations with his then-girlfriend in the summer of 2016.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Three managers have tried and failed to win a playoff series with the Washington Nationals, who have now given the task to Dave Martinez. He comes to the Nation’s Capital after serving as bench coach for manager Joe Maddon with the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez replaces Dusty Baker, who averaged 96 wins and captured division titles in each of his two seasons at the helm without advancing to the NL Championship Series.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gabe Kapler is the new manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after serving as director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2014. Kapler’s only managerial experience came in 2007 when he put his playing career on hold to lead Boston’s Single-A affiliate. The 42-year-old Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin, who moved into a front-office position.

UNDATED (AP) – Tiger Woods will be part of the 18-man field at the Hero World Challenge next month, his holiday tournament in the Bahamas. Woods has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 with back spasms, two months before undergoing his fourth back surgery in just over two years. He returned to competitive golf at last year’s Hero World Challenge after 15 months recovering from two back procedures.