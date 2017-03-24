Chicken Parmesan Soup

2 ½ lbs. frozen breaded chicken tenders

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 6 oz. can tomato paste

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes

8 cups chicken broth

1 lb. box penne pasta

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until tender, about 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste and crushed red pepper flakes. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Let cook 10-15 minutes. Transfer to a large slow cooker and keep warm (or refrigerate and re-heat for 2-3 hours on low, just before you’re ready to eat).

About 45 minutes before eating, cook chicken tenders according to package directions, then cut into large bite-size pieces, and keep warm. Cook pasta to

al dante, rinse and drain. When ready to serve, add some penne pasta, then ladle some of the soup broth over pasta, top with some of the chicken tenders, shredded Parmesan and mozzarella cheese and serve.