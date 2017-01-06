Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 small onion, chopped

4 cups Herb seasoned stuffing mix

½ cup butter

1 can Cream of Chicken Soup

16 oz. sour cream

8 oz. frozen broccoli cuts, thawed

Place chicken breasts, broth, garlic powder and onion in a skillet and bring just to a boil over medium-high heat, turn heat down to medium, cover and simmer until pink is gone, about 15-20 minutes. Remove chicken and shred with a fork and set aside. Reserve the broth. Melt butter and pour over stuffing mix in a bowl and whisk with a fork to blend. Spread half of the stuffing mixture in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish (spray with cooking spray first). Blend the soup, sour cream and reserved broth together with a whisk. Place shredded chicken over the layer of stuffing mix. Spread broccoli cuts over the chicken. Pour the soup mixture over the chicken, then top with the remaining stuffing mixture. Bake at 350-degrees for 30-40 minutes.

(Alternate directions for cooking chicken in a crock pot):

Place chicken breasts, chicken broth, onion and garlic powder in a medium size crock pot. Cover and cook on low 5-6 hours. Remove chicken to a plate to cool before chopping into bite size pieces, or shred the chicken. Remove onion with slotted spoon if desired, and discard. Reserve remaining broth. Melt butter and pour over stuffing mix in a bowl and whisk with a fork to blend. Spread half of the stuffing mixture in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish (spray with cooking spray first). Blend the soup, sour cream and reserved broth together with a whisk. Place shredded chicken over the layer of stuffing mix. Spread broccoli cuts over the chicken. Pour the soup mixture over the chicken, then top with the remaining stuffing mixture. Bake at 350-degrees for 30-40 minutes.