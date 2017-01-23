Driver Involved in Deadly Northwest Arterial Crash Cited

One of the drivers involved in a deadly crash earlier this month on the Northwest Arterial has now been cited by police. 77-year-old Patricia Feldman of Dubuque was headed north on the Arterial in the early evening hours of January 13th. While trying to turn onto Holliday Drive, police say she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle. The force of the collision caused fatal injuries to Feldman’s passenger, 77-year-old Carol Gantenbein of Dubuque. Police say that the southbound vehicle had a green light and the right-of-way at the time of the crash. Feldman has been cited with Failure to Respond to a Flashing Yellow Caution Signal.