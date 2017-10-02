Charges Dropped Against Accused Massage Parlor Workers

Two women accused of taking money for sex acts in Dubuque massage parlors have had the charges against them dropped. 27-year-old Yan Yan Zhao and 54-year-old Mingyan Li were both arrested in early May after law enforcement raids at two Dubuque massage parlors. They were initially charged with Prostitution and failing to have proper licenses. But according to online court records, those charges have now been dropped. The two women were both scheduled to go on trial in two weeks. The owner of the parlors where they were arrested, John Hart, is facing human trafficking and pimping charges, as is his wife. They’re scheduled to go on trial later this month.