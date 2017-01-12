Have Chargers made a decision?..Broncos, Bills hire new coaches…M’s get Smyly…Furyk to lead US

NEW YORK (AP) – A San Diego Chargers employee tells The Associated Press that the team has called a staff meeting amid an ESPN.com report that says the franchise plans to announce as early as today that it is moving to Los Angeles. ESPN says the Chargers have notified NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the other franchise owners of their intent to move to for the 2017 season, but the report also says nothing was final. San Diego would become a tenant in the stadium being built in Inglewood for the Rams if the Chargers exercise that option.

UNDATED (AP) – The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills have hired new head coaches. Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will replace Gary Kubiak in Denver, two years after Kubiak was chosen over Joseph by vice president and general manager John Elway. Sean McDermott becomes the Bills’ ninth head coach since 1999 after spending six years as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Mariners engineered two trades yesterday in an effort to solidify their starting rotation. The M’s have picked up Drew Smyly from the Rays for outfielder Mallex Smith, infielder Carlos Vargas and lefty Ryan Yarbrough. The move was possible after Seattle picked up Smith and right-hander Shae Simmons from the Braves for left-handed pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.

UNDATED (AP) – Veteran PGA player Jim Furyk has been named U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France. He’ll be in charge of a team that will try to win on European soil for the first time since 1993. The Americans ended a three-match losing streak last year at Hazeltine in Minnesota with a 17-11 victory.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR driver Carl Edwards has officially announced that he is walking away from the final year of his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing, but he stressed that he’s not retired. Edwards says he made the decision because he’s content with his career accomplishments, wants to spend more time on other interests and wants to maintain his current health. Reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez is replacing Edwards in Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota.