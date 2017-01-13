Chargers leave SD for LA…Rams hire a coach…Thomas shoots a 59…Longhorns’ Mack suspended again

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Chargers are leaving San Diego and making a return to Los Angeles, where they played during their first year in the AFL. The Chargers’ departure comes less than three months after San Diego voters resoundingly rejected a team-sponsored measure that would have financed a new stadium in the area through an increase in hotel occupancy taxes. The Chargers are set to join the recently-relocated Rams to give the nation’s second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time since 1994.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams have made soon-to-be, 31-year-old Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history. McVay spent the past three seasons as Jay Gruden’s offensive coordinator with Washington and was a Redskins assistant since 2010. The Rams just finished 4-12 in their 13th consecutive non-winning season.

HONOLULU (AP) – Justin Thomas sank a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to become the seventh player to shoot a 59 on the PGA Tour, doing it while taking the lead in the first round of the Sony Open in Honolulu. He fell one stroke short of the record 58 set by Jim Furyk at last year’s Travelers Championship. Thomas is coming off a victory at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Longhorns scoring leader Tevin Mack has been suspended for the second time this season. Coach Shaka Smart says Mack is out indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. Mack has averaged 14.8 points a game since missing the season opener due to another unspecified rules violation.

UNDATED (AP) – Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer and Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams have avoided salary arbitration by accepting contracts. Bauer OK’d a one-year, $3.55 million package after going 12-8 with a 4.26 ERA in a career-high 190 innings last year. Adams’ one-year, $2.8 million pact comes after he batted .249 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs in 118 games for the 2016 Redbirds.