Charge Filed in Sunday Stabbing

A criminal complaint filed against a Dubuque man involved in a Sunday stabbing has revealed additional details about the incident. According to Dubuque Police, 24-year-old Jacob Ginter has been arrested on a charge of First-Degree Burglary. A criminal complaint against Ginter says he was at an apartment in the 1500 block of Central Avenue early Sunday morning when he got into an argument with 21-year-old Deonte Massey of Dubuque. Witnesses told police they saw the two men fighting and that Ginter was holding a knife following the fight. Massey then left the apartment. Ginter thought he went to another apartment inside the same building. Police say he kicked in the door of that second apartment, waking up the residents. Breaking into the second apartment is the cause for the burglary charge against Ginter. Additional charges against him related to the stabbing are possible. Massey never went to that other apartment, but instead was taken to Finley Hospital to be treated for stab wounds. He’s since been transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.