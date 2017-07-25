Chaplain Schmitt Island Plans Presented to Council

Members of the Dubuque City Council appeared to mostly be pleased with plans for improvements to a city-owned island in the Mississippi River. The council was presented with the recommendations from a task force studying the future of Chaplain Schmitt Island at a work session last night. Ryan Peterson from planning firm RDG Design told the council that their idea in creating the plans was to make the island “iconic.” Among the proposed improvements is the addition of a boardwalk that would run along three sides of the island. The project would also include upgrades to the area near the island’s existing veterans memorials. The plan also calls for additional ways for pedestrians to reach the island. That would include a new pedestrian bridge across the Peosta Channel, as well as improvements to the 16th Street bridge. The work near the memorials, as well as improvements to the bridge onto the island from East 16th Street, are included in the so-called “first phase” of the project. Work on that “first phase” could begin as early as next year. The total cost of those improvements is currently estimated at just than $3.1 million.