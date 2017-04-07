Changes Proposed For Jule Service Routes

If proposed changes are approved by the Dubuque City Council, bus service provided by Jule will look a little different later this year. Jule Transit Manager Candice Eudaley says the biggest change would be the elimination of two weekday service routes that provide service to the Key West area and the Fremont area. Money saved from the elimination of the Key West and Fremont routes and cutting some other Saturday services will be used to extend the hours of weeknight service. Jule is looking for public input on the proposed changes, and you may do so by visiting the City of Dubuque’s website and clicking on Jule Survey. Public input will be received through May 1st. At the next council meeting on April 17th, a public hearing will be held to review the proposed service reductions. If the changes are approved by the council, the route changes will take effect on August 14th.