Changes Coming to “All That Jazz”

The first edition of “Dubuque and All That Jazz” will be coming to the Town Clock Plaza next week, and attendees can expect some changes for 2017. Organizers had been seeing declining attendance for the event in past years. To counteract that, they’ve adjusted the timeframe of the event, booked some new bands, and are adding some additional activities during the afternoon before the music begins. Michaela Freiburger from Dubuque Main Street tells us that the event still targets employees of downtown businesses, many of whom now get off work closer to mid-afternoon on Fridays. As they examined the event, Dubuque Main Street received several complaints about the music. Freiburger says that has led them to bring in several new acts. That means some of those bands will play music that doesn’t meet the most traditional definition of “jazz.” Another change is the schedule for the bands. Opening acts had previously waited until 5:00 before getting started. They’ll now take the stage at 4:00, with the headliner taking over at 5:00.