Are Changes Coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill?

Changes to Iowa’s so-called “Bottle Bill” could be on the horizon. In the late 1970s, the state’s legislature enacted a law that placed a five-cent deposit on drink containers. Iowans can redeem that deposit at a variety of locations, including grocery stores. Those stores are now leading the push to either repeal or change the law. Jake Bender is the Vice President of Bellevue-based Bender’s Foods. He says it’s inconsistent to expect stores to maintain high levels of cleanliness while handling empty bottles and cans. Earlier this year, a proposal passed the Iowa House which would have taken that responsibility off of grocery stores and put a larger emphasis on local redemption centers. It would have also expanded the law to cover containers of non-carbonated beverages, such as bottled water and sports drinks. Bender would also be in favor of extending curbside recycling programs to rural parts of the state, as has been done with garbage collection. Changes to the “bottle bill” have been discussed for many years, and Bender sees next year’s legislative session as the best chance for lawmakers to get something done. Bender’s Foods operates grocery stores in Bellevue and Guttenberg in Iowa, plus Fennimore and Muscoda in Wisconsin.