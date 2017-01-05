Chainsaw Thief Arrested Near Potosi. Second Suspect Released From Custody

Grant County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after stolen chainsaws were found during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near Potosi but have since released one of them.. According to a release, deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 46 year old James Stroup of Peoria on Wisconsin 61 shortly before 12:30. Several Stihl chainsaws were located inside of the vehicle. Stroup along with his passenger 27 year old Nina Patrick were taken into custody and transported to the Grant County jail. The Grant County District Attorney now says he will not pursue charges against Patrick She was released from jail Thursday afternoon. Authorities say Stroup is connected to over 40 burglaries that took place in several states including two at Scott Implement in Platteville and one at J & R Rental in East Dubuque. On Monday the sheriff’s office was notified that a suspect in multiple burglaries of Stihl chainsaws and cement saws was in the county. Illinois State Police had a GPS tracking device on the suspect’s vehicle. Specific charges are pending against Stroup.