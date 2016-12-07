A lake near Anamosa that is frequently use by people from the Tri-State area will undergo a facelift next year. Brad Mormann, Executive Director of the Jones County Conservation Board says the gate was open to let the water drain from Central Park Lake in October. A lot of clay sediment has to be removed from the lake bed before the project can proceed. The Conservation Board is looking for donations to move the project forward. So far the board has raised 124-thousand dollars for the lake project and has received grants from the state for 1.7 million dollars. Actual construction won’t begin until late next summer. If you’d like to make a donation towards the Central Park Lake Restoration project visit the Jones County Conservation website.