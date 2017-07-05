Celtics get Hayward…Randolph goes to Kings…Joker, Federer advance…Francona hospitalized

UNDATED (AP) – The Boston Celtics have worked out a four-year contract with forward Gordon Hayward, who spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the deal is worth about $128 million and includes a player option for the fourth quarter. Hayward was an All-Star for the first time last season, averaging career bests of 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The Sacramento Kings added veteran help to their young roster by agreeing to free-agent contracts with forward Zach Randolph and point guard George Hill. A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that Randolph left Memphis for a two-year, $24 million deal to reunite with former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento. ESPN first reported the agreement.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer advanced to the second set at Wimbledon Tuesday when their opponents had to retire in the second set. Other winners on the men’s side include eighth seed Dominic Thiem , No. 10 Alexander Zverev, and Americans John Isner and Jack Sock. Last year’s women’s runner-up Angelique Kerber reached Round 2, as did third seed Karolina Pliskova, fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki, No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova and No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians manager Terry Francona was admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests Tuesday after experiencing health issues recently. He was hospitalized twice last month after becoming lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. Indians president Chris Antonetti said Francona did not experience the symptoms again and the tests were being done to determine what’s causing the issue.

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman has made a quicker-than-expected return from a broken left wrist and played third base for the Braves Tuesday against Houston. Freeman was out just seven weeks after being told his recovery time would be closer to 2 1/2 months. He was leading the National League with 14 home runs when he was injured.