Cell Phone Video Leads Police to Charge Dubuque Man with Sexual Abuse

A Dubuque man is facing a sexual assault charge after police say they discovered a video of him having sexual contact with an underage girl. 36-year-old Decarlos Matlock was arrested on Tuesday night. He’s been charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse. According to police, their investigation of the incident began in September when a 15-year-old girl reported her cell phone had been stolen by another teenager. Police spoke to the second teen, who claimed to have purchased the phone from the girl. As that teenager was going through the phone, they discovered a video of the 15-year-old having sexual contact with an older man. They confronted the girl about the video. Police say that’s when the girl reported her phone stolen. Police got a warrant to search the phone last month. Investigators say the man in the video is Matlock. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.