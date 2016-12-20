Cedar Cross Casey’s Fined for Violating Liquor, Tobacco Licenses

A Dubuque convenience store will be paying a total of $800in fines after being caught selling both alcohol and tobacco to underage customers. The Casey’s General Store on Cedar Cross Road was ticketed for violating both its alcohol and tobacco licenses back in September. The store has reached an agreement with the city to pay fines in both cases, which are each first offenses. The penalty for violating the tobacco license is an automatic $300 fine. As for the alcohol license, Casey’s could have avoided a fine by agreeing to give up its license for two weeks. But the store has chosen to pay the $500 fine instead.