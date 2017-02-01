Cavs to audition guards…Nats get relief…GNC can’t outmuscle NFL…Rangers reward coach

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kirk Hinrich plans to work out with the Cleveland Cavaliers today as the team seeks a backup point guard who can shoot the ball. The 36-year-old Hinrich has averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds since turning pro in 2003, but he hasn’t played in the NBA since last season. ESPN.com has reported the Cavs will also have free agents Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson in for a tryout.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Nationals had added depth to their bullpen by signing Joe Nathan and Matt Albers to minor league contracts. The 42-year-old Nathan could assume closer duties after the Nats lost Mark Melancon to free agency. The six-time All-Star appeared in just 10 major league games last season, while Albers went 2-6 with a hefty 6.31 ERA in 58 appearances for the White Sox in 2016.

NEW YORK (AP) – Nutritional supplement seller GNC says its 30-second Super Bowl ad has been yanked by the league because it violates an NFL policy against having supplements advertised during its games. It’s the first time in recent memory that an advertiser has been banned completely. GNC’s chief marketing officer says the company is sticking with the campaign and will find other outlets for the spot.

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault is now under contract through the 2019-20 season after getting a two-year extension. Vigneault coached his 1,100th NHL game last week and is 175-97-23 in 3 1/2 seasons with the Rangers. He led the Blueshirts to the 2014 Stanley Cup finals, three years after guiding the Vancouver Canucks within one victory of a championship.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A woman says Michigan State’s women’s gymnastics coach tried to dissuade her from making a formal complaint against a sports doctor who is now being sued by more than 20 female athletics for sexual abuse. The woman says Kathie Klages downplayed her concerns about treatments by Dr. Larry Nassar in the late 1990s and warned that a formal complaint about sexual abuse could have major consequences. The woman was a teen in a Michigan State youth program at the time and wants to join a lawsuit that claims Nassar assaulted gymnasts under the guise of treatment.