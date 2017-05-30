Caution Urged as Schools Dismiss for Summer

Dubuque’s schools will dismiss for the year Thursday. That means there will be some safety concerns that students and motorists around the city have to reacquaint themselves with. Police Lt. Scott Baxter says those habits sometimes take a while to come back, especially for kids. While drivers are urged to be cautious near school zones while classes are in session, during the summer months, Baxter says that caution needs to extend to all areas. With so many of Dubuque’s schools being the homes of playgrounds and park areas, those are places where drivers can expect to still see kids. The last day of school for Dubuque students is Thursday, just as it is schools in the Western Dubuque and Clayton Ridge as well. West Delaware, Maquoketa Valley, and Beckman schools let out last week.