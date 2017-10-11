Cause of Wildfires Unclear…Shooter’s Hotel Questions Police Update…Spain’s PM Wants Catalan Clarification

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) – Jose Garnica worked for more than two decades to build up his dream home that was reduced to ashes in a matter of minutes by the deadly firestorm striking Northern California. Garnica’s house was among more than 2,000 homes and business destroyed by the fires that have also killed 17 people.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities say just about anything could have started any one of the wildfires now tearing through Northern California. Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of any of the 17 major fires burning north of San Francisco. They say anything from a carelessly discarded cigarette, a downed power line, a car’s backfire or a chainsaw’s pull could all be a possible ignition source. Investigators are on scene, but firefighters are concentrating most of their efforts on rescues and evacuations.

UNDATED (AP) – A day after authorities revised the timeline of events on the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the hotel where the gunman was staying is casting doubt on the changes. MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said Tuesday the company believes the updated timeline “may not be accurate.” Police now say Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard before opening fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel and killing 58 people.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will pitch his tax plan as a boon for truckers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Wednesday. Trump will be speaking in front of an audience of roughly 1,000, including lots of truckers, against a backdrop of big rigs at a local air plane hangar. The White House says Trump will argue his tax reform framework will benefit truckers by lowering their tax rates, boosting manufacturing, and making it easier for families to pass their trucking businesses onto their children.

MADRID (AP) – Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has formally demanded the Catalan leader clarify whether independence has been declared, saying that is needed before he can decide what steps to take. In a veiled threat, Rajoy said the clarity was required by the constitutional article that would allow Spain to intervene and take control of some or all of Catalonia’s regional powers.