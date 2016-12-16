Cat Is Killed In Dubuque Apartment Fire

Residents in an apartment complex on Pennsylvania Avenue were evacuated briefly after a fire was reported in one of the units. Fire fighters responded to the Penn Place Apartments at 3658 Pennsylvania # L 137 at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival crews found the fire contained to the unit and put it out in about five minutes. Damage was limited to that apartment. All but three of the residents in the other units were allowed to return a short time later. The cause of the fire was a stove top burner that was left on. A cat perished in the blaze.. The estimated damage is around 20-thousand dollars.