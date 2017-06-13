Cascade Prohibits Fireworks Use

Another area community has restricted the use of fireworks within its city limits. The Cascade City Council voted to approve a ban on the use of consumer fireworks at its meeting last night. It’s not clear if the council took any action on possession of fireworks, which had previously been outlawed as well. Last week, we told you that Dubuque’s ban on fireworks usage would effectively be staying in place until after the 4th of July holiday. Dyersville is also considering extending a local ordinance that prohibits the use of consumer fireworks within the city.