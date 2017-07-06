Cascade Native Leads Team Studying Addiction Impact on Brain

A Cascade native is leading research that looks at how a part of brain could help people overcome addiction. Dr. Andrea Gutman and her team at the University of Iowa recently published a study that examined how drug-addicted rats used the brain’s habit-control center to stem cravings for cocaine. According to Gutman, the infralimbic cortex is the part of the brain that tells us to stop unhealthy behavior. During their experiments, lab rats were trained to push a lever and give themselves cocaine until they were addicted. Then, the lever was stopped, and the supply of the drug cut off. Another group rats went through the same training, but had their infralimbic cortexes switched off. Those rats then had a harder time breaking the habit. Gutman says this method was much more targeted than many previous studies. The immediate cut-off of the supply of cocaine could be compared to a human going “cold turkey” off of a drug. The research shows that the initial time after the drug was stopped was highly important. Gutman is hopeful that her team’s work could be used to improve addiction treatments. Gutman graduated from Cascade High School in 2003. She went on to study neuroscience at Drake University and the University of Utah before beginning her research at the U of I.