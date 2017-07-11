Cascade Moving Forward with Plans for New Pool

The community of Cascade is moving forward with plans to update its swimming pool. The local city council approved a recommendation from a “pool committee” on Monday night. According to Mayor Marcus Behnken, the upgrades will include reconstruction of the current facility, with the addition of a “zero entry” area. The total cost of the project is $2.4 million. The committee has proposed paying for the upgrades by adding a half-percent to the local option sales tax. But that’s something that the community’s residents will have to approve at the ballot box. Behnken praised the pool committee for finding a proposal that narrows several options to what the community needs. The other options ranged from simply performing maintenance upgrades on the facility to building a brand new aquatic center that would rival those in surrounding communities like Dyersville and Monticello. Cascade’s current swimming pool was built in 1966.