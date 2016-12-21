Cascade Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison on Child Porn Charge

A Cascade man has been ordered to spend two decades in federal prison after admitting to receiving child pornography. 39-year-old Toby Donovan pled guilty to one count of Receipt of Child Pornography in July. He admitted to downloading child porn from the internet in 2012 and 2013. Receipt of Child Pornography is typically punishable by a mandatory sentence of five years in prison. But Donovan received a harsher sentence due to a previous conviction for Enticement of a Minor. In addition to the prison term, Donovan would be on probation for ten years following his release. He’s also been ordered to comply with all sex offender registration and notification requirements.