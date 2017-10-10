Cascade and Bellevue Football Teams Ranked

Cascade and Bellevue remain the two area teams ranked in the latest Iowa High School Football rankings from the Associated Press. In Class 2A, unbeaten Cascade remains ranked 3rd. In Class 1A; once beaten Bellevue has moved up two spots and are ranked 8th this week. For the first time this season, the Senior Rams received votes to be considered for the Class 4A top ten this week. The Rams host 9th ranked North Scott on Friday night in a battle for first place in the District 6 standings.